Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

