Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.42

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.42 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 4408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

