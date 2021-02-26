Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -679.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

