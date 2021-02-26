Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.18 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-3.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 17,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

