Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-704 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.93 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-3.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. 14,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.