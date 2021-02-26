Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 805,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

