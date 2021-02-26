Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $310.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $204.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN opened at $284.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $340,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.