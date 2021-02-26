Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to $39.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of PBA traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $25.38. 198,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 250,336 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

