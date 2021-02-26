Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $182.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of PEGA traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.07. 1,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,921. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

