Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 14.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price was down 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,552,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,419,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $427.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

