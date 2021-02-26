PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.99

PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.99 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.32). PCF Group plc (PCF.L) shares last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £60.06 million and a PE ratio of 41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.99.

About PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

