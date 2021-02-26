PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,052. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

