PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.70 and its 200 day moving average is $217.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

