PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.09. 332,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,526. The company has a market cap of $302.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.