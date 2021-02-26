Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $31,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,002,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.