PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $4.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.