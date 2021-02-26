Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 9.2%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.47. 3,018,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,661,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.