Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $95.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66.

