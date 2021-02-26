Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.