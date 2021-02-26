Patriot Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $308.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.53 and a 200 day moving average of $262.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

