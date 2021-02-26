Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

