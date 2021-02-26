Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.11. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.