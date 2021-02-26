Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 7,413 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 146,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. 86,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

