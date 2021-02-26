Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 656 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. 385,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

