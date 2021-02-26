Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

