Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $503,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $208.60. 68,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,614. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.13. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

