Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

CSCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. 706,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,033,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

