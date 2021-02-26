Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,542 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,346. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

