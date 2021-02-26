Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,144,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,081,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

