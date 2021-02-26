Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%.

PK traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 190,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $23.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

