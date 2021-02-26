Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $182.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $162.30 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $599.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

