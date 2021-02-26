Paramount Resources (PRMRF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,310. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.85.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

