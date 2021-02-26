Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.82.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 15,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,809. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.