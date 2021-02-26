Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.
PLMR stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87.
In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $52,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.