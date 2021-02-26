Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

PLMR stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $52,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

