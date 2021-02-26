Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $455.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.06.

NYSE PANW opened at $360.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.51. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

