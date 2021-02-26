Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $360.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock worth $56,893,235 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

