Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Critical Analysis

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bank and TD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 19.35% N/A N/A TD -52.14% 5.04% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and TD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.41 $2.68 million N/A N/A TD $2.49 million 75.64 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Pacific Valley Bank has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

