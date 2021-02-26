Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ORCC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 50.3% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

