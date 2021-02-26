Owens & Minor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 991% compared to the average daily volume of 1,241 call options.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMI opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.