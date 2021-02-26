Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 213836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,572,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

