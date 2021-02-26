Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

NYSE OC opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.