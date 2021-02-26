Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

