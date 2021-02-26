Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $13.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

