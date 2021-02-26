Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 58,619 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,619 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $14,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

