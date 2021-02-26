Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,636 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.