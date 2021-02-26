Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,225 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

