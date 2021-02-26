Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. CWM LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.