Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $240.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.37 and a 200-day moving average of $269.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

