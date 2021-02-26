ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target Increased to $9.25 by Analysts at Roth Capital

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,602. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $592.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 42.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

