Oppenheimer Weighs in on Qualtrics International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Qualtrics International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

